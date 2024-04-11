The five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 25th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Orange Cap in IPL 2024: Top Five Players With Most Runs in Indian Premier League Season 17.

Romario Shepherd (MI)

Romario Shepherd (Photo credit: JioCInema)

The Wankhede Stadium saw a 10-ball 39* assault from Mumbai Indians's batter Romario Shepherd against Delhi Capitals. The right-hand batter slammed three fours and four sixes in his innings at a strike rate of 390.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

In the previous match against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat scored an unbeaten 113* in 72 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes.

Tim David (MI)

Tim David (Photo credit: Twitter @mipaltan)

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David played a crucial knock in his previous game against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. He scored 45* in 21 balls, with two fours and four sixes.

Reece Topley (RCB)

Reece Topley. (Photo source- IPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru left-arm seamer Reece Topley snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 27 runs in the previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Gerald Coetzee (MI)

Gerald Coetzee (Photo Credit: Twitter/@GeraldCoetzee62)

Mumbai Indians right-arm seamer Gerald Coetzee bowled exceptionally well in the last fixture against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. He grabbed four wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 34 runs.