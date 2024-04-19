Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with five-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 34th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Let's take a look at players to watch out for in this clash. KL Rahul Gets Birthday Wishes from 'Lord' Shardul Thakur During Practice Session Ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 69 in 40 balls against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. His knock was decorated with five boundaries and five majestic sixers. His runs came at a strike rate of 172.50.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran (Photo Credits: @IPL/ Twitter)

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran played an important knock in the previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored 45 runs in 32 balls at a strike rate of 140.62 with the help of four sixes and two fours in his innings.

Shivam Dube (CSK)

Shivam Dube (Photo Credits: JioCinema/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube is the ninth-highest run-scorer this season so far, with 242 runs in six matches at an average of 60.50, with a strike rate of over 163, with two half-centuries. His best score is 66*.

Mohsin Khan (LSG)

Mohsin Khan (photo credits: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants seamer Mohsin Khan was the pick of the bowlers for his side in the previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 29 runs.

Matheesha Pathirana (CSK)

Matheesha Pathirana (Photo credit: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings right-arm seamer Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for his side in the previous match against the five-time champion Mumbai Indians. He snapped four wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 28 runs.