The struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 30th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Let's take a look at the players to watch out for in the clash. IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye Step-Up From Under Fire Bowlers Against Sunrisers Hyderabad for Elusive Victory.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's stalwart batter Virat Kohli has been remarkable since the beginning of the tournament. He already has a century to his name and has struck 319 runs in 6 matches at an average of 79.75.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH)

SunRisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy struck a magnificent knock of 64 runs in just 37 deliveries against Punjab Kings in the last fixture, and with the ball, he dismissed Jitesh Sharma and took Prabhsimran Singh's catch as well.

Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

Dinesh Karthik's late flourish fifty propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 196/8 against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Abdul Samad (SRH)

SunRisers Hyderabad batter Abdul Samad played a crucial knock in his previous innings against Punjab Kings. The right-hand batter played a knock of 25 runs from just 12 balls at a strike rate off 208.33 which was laced with five boundaries.

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru middle order batter Rajat Patidar scored a brilliant half-century for his side which was laced with three boundaries and four sixes in his innings against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhade Stadium.