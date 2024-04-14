The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season has seen some clinical power-hitting throughout the competition, especially in the death overs. Experienced players like Dinesh Karthik and Heinrich Klaasen have been a driving force in their franchise. Youngsters like Ashutosh Sharma have also left their mark with their aggressive stroke play, especially in the final overs of the game. Here is a look at the players with the most runs in the final three overs of the IPL. IPL 2024: Top 5 Players To Watch Out for in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Clash.

Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

Dinesh Karthik (Credit: ANI)

The veteran batter has been prolific in the final three overs for RCB this season. He has struck 91 runs in 35 deliveries at a stunning strike rate of 260.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen (Photo Credit: Twitter/@Neaz__Abdullah)

The South African power hitter has been one of the standout players for SRH in th ongoing season. From the 18th to the 20th overs he struck 86 runs in 31 deliveries at a staggering strike rate of 277.42.

Ashutosh Sharma (PBKS)

Shashank Singh during his partnership with Ashutosh Sharma (Photo credit: Twitter @IPL)

The 25-year-old batter has been a revelation for PBKS this season. He has mesmerised the fans with his quality stroke play in the death overs. Ashutosh has amassed 85 runs in 36 balls with an impressive strike rate of 236.11.

Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

Shimron Hetmyer (Photo credit: Twitter @rajasthanroyals)

The West Indies power hitter who has produced match-winning performances throughout his career features on the list with 75 runs in 39 deliveries, scoring at a strike rate of 192.31.

Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia (Photo Credit: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

The 30-year-old power hitter has established himself as a player who can come in at the end and finish off the game for his team. This season for GT he has scored 73 runs in 41 deliveries at a strike rate of 178.05.