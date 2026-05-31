IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League After 2026 Edition

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cemented their place in cricket history on Sunday, 31 May 2026, by successfully defending their Indian Premier League (IPL) crown against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this victory, the Rajat Patidar-led franchise became only the third team in IPL history to secure back-to-back tournament victories, matching the iconic feats of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. RCB Win IPL 2026; Becomes Third Franchise After CSK and MI To Lift Back-To-Back Titles.

Realignment at the Top

The conclusion of the 19th edition of the tournament has altered the historic standings of the league. While Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings continue to lead the all-time charts with five titles apiece, RCB's consecutive trophies in 2025 and 2026 have elevated them into an elite bracket of multiple-time champions.

Kolkata Knight Riders remain standalone in third place with three titles, while RCB now join an exclusive tier of franchises that have managed to protect their crown in successive years. Virat Kohli Hits His Fastest IPL Fifty, Achieves Feat During RCB vs GT Final.

IPL Season-by-Season Winners (2008–2026)

Season Champions Runners-up Winning Captain 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Rajat Patidar 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Punjab Kings Rajat Patidar 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Shreyas Iyer 2023 Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans MS Dhoni 2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Hardik Pandya 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders MS Dhoni 2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Rohit Sharma 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Rohit Sharma 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Rohit Sharma 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore David Warner 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Rohit Sharma 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Gautam Gambhir 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Rohit Sharma 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Gautam Gambhir 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore Adam Gilchrist 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Shane Warne

Across 19 completed seasons of the world's premier domestic T20 league, only eight distinct franchises have ever lifted the coveted trophy. The tournament's historical progression highlights the early dominance of the established heavyweights, contrasted against the rise of newer franchises and modern title defenders in recent years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).