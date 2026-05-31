IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League After 2026 Edition
The conclusion of the 19th edition of the tournament has altered the historic standings of the league. While Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings continue to lead the all-time charts with five titles apiece, RCB's consecutive trophies in 2025 and 2026 have elevated them into an elite bracket of multiple-time champions.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cemented their place in cricket history on Sunday, 31 May 2026, by successfully defending their Indian Premier League (IPL) crown against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this victory, the Rajat Patidar-led franchise became only the third team in IPL history to secure back-to-back tournament victories, matching the iconic feats of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. RCB Win IPL 2026; Becomes Third Franchise After CSK and MI To Lift Back-To-Back Titles.
Realignment at the Top
The conclusion of the 19th edition of the tournament has altered the historic standings of the league. While Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings continue to lead the all-time charts with five titles apiece, RCB's consecutive trophies in 2025 and 2026 have elevated them into an elite bracket of multiple-time champions.
Kolkata Knight Riders remain standalone in third place with three titles, while RCB now join an exclusive tier of franchises that have managed to protect their crown in successive years. Virat Kohli Hits His Fastest IPL Fifty, Achieves Feat During RCB vs GT Final.
IPL Season-by-Season Winners (2008–2026)
|Season
|Champions
|Runners-up
|Winning Captain
|2026
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajat Patidar
|2025
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Punjab Kings
|Rajat Patidar
|2024
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Shreyas Iyer
|2023
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|MS Dhoni
|2022
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hardik Pandya
|2021
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|MS Dhoni
|2020
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Rohit Sharma
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rohit Sharma
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|MS Dhoni
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Rohit Sharma
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|David Warner
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rohit Sharma
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|Gautam Gambhir
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rohit Sharma
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gautam Gambhir
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|MS Dhoni
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|MS Dhoni
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Adam Gilchrist
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Shane Warne
Across 19 completed seasons of the world's premier domestic T20 league, only eight distinct franchises have ever lifted the coveted trophy. The tournament's historical progression highlights the early dominance of the established heavyweights, contrasted against the rise of newer franchises and modern title defenders in recent years.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).