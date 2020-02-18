Iram Javed and Other Pakistan Women Cricketers Show Brilliant Beatboxing Skills Ahead of 2020 ICC Women’s T20I World Cup in Australia (Watch Video)

Pakistan Women's Cricketers Perform Beatboxing (Photo Credits: Facebook/@ICC)

Pakistan women’s cricket team batswoman Iram Javed showed if not with the bat she could have excelled elsewhere. The 28-year-old Pakistani batswoman showed her fans a glimpse of one of the many talents she possesses other than smashing boundaries with the bat. In a video put up by the official Facebook account of International Cricket Council (ICC), Javed can be seen beatboxing along with three other national teammates. Wicket-keeper batswoman Sidra Nawaz, Muneeba Ali and bowler Sadia Iqbal follow Javed’s steps as the quartet treats their fans to a brilliant beatboxing session. The Pakistan women’s cricket team are currently in Australia for the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup event, which is slated to start from February 21 with the India vs Australia clash. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule: Check Out Time in IST, Date, Venue Details of the Warm-Up Games Ahead of the Mega-Event.

In the video, Javed can be seen leading her team and asking them to follow her as she shows fans her beatboxing skills. Sidra Nawaz, Muneeba Ali and Sadia Iqbal follow the experienced batswoman in dance to the beatboxing. Javed, batswoman by trade, holds a bat and uses it as the microphone to beatbox while her teammates behind try to follow the music beat and put out some dance steps. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia will be 'Hottest Tournament Ever', Says England's Lauren Winfield.

Pakistan Women's Cricketers Show Beatboxing Skills

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be hoping to make giant progress at this T20I World Cup event. They have been knocked out of the group stages in each of the last six editions of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup. Pakistan women have played 24 games at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and have won only six while losing the other 18 matches.

The team was embroiled in controversy when former captain and most Pakistan Women cricket team’s most experienced player Sana Mir was left out of the 15-member squad for the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Bismah Maroof has replaced her as the captain of the women’s team while batswomen Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Naseem and medium-pacer Aiman Anwar were also included in-place of Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar and Rameen Shamim.

Pakistan women’s first warm-up fixture against India women was abandoned without a ball being bowled. They will next play Bangladesh women on February 20, 2020 (Thursday) before facing 2016 champions West Indies in their opening T20I World Cup match six days later.