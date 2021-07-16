Deepak Hooda has quit Baroda and will now play for Rajasthan from the upcoming domestic season. Hooda had a showdown with Krunal Pandya, the captain of the Baroda team during the last season, post which he had been suspended. Hooda had written a letter to the Baroda Cricket Association in which he mentioned that Krunal Pandya misbehaved with him. This year, Hooda cut ties with Baroda Cricket Association and spoke about this during an interview. As soon as this announcement was made, former Indian cricketer, Irfan Pathan took to social media and posted a tweet about the same. 'Krunal Pandya Used Abusive Language', Alleges Deepak Hooda; Leaves Baroda Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2021.

He sounded mighty disappointed with the news of Hooda quitting Baroda. Irfan took to social media and said that Hooda snapping ties with Baroda Cricket Association is a huge loss for the state team. In the tweet, he further mentioned that not many associations will miss out on having a cricketer like Hooda on board. According to Pathan, Hooda could have rendered his services for another decade.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Hooda below:

How many cricket association will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It’s utterly disappointing! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 15, 2021

In the interview with a magazine, Hooda said that his coaches and well-wishers thought that he took the right decision to switch to another state. Good luck Deepak Hooda for your future endeavours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2021 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).