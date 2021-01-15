Saurashtra will look to register their third straight win of the season as they take on Goa in their upcoming clash. The encounter takes place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday (January 15). Jaydev Unadkat and Co have been on a roll so far with thumping victories over Vidarbha and Services. There aren’t many clinch in their armour which makes them favourites for this game as well. On the other hand, Goa didn’t start well with a six-run loss to Rajasthan. However, they bounced back brilliantly and thrashed Services by five wickets. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Arjun Tendulkar Takes Maiden Wicket For Mumbai.

Skipper Amit Verma and opener Aditya Kaushik have delivered with the bat for Goa while Lakshay Garg has led their bowling attack well. On the other hand, the likes of Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad and Arpit Vasavada have done well for Saurashtra in the batting department. At the same time, Chetan Sakariya and skipper Jaydev Unadkat have done well with the ball. As both teams are coming off victories, fans can expect to witness an exciting contest. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of Goa vs Saurashtra clash.

Is Goa vs Saurashtra T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Goa vs Saurashtra match will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast Goa vs Saurashtra while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Squads:

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai(w), Avi Barot, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Parth Chauhan, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Kushang Patel, Himalaya Barad, Divyaraj Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Yuvraj Chudasama, Agnivesh Ayachi, Krunal Karamchandani, Parth Bhut, Devang Karamta

Goa: Amogh Sunil Desai, Aditya Kaushik, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma(c), Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar(w), Lakshay Garg, Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda, Amulya Pandrekar, Felix Alemao, Heramb Parab, Vaibhav Govekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vishamber Kahlon, Shubham Desai, Nihal Surlaker

