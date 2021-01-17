Haryana will eye a fourth consecutive win when they play Delhi in the Elite Group E match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on January 17 (Sunday). Haryana lead Elite Group E with three wins from three while were beaten by Kerala in their last match. Haryana are also the only team in the group to win each of their three matches. Delhi are placed third with eight points. Meanwhile, if you are searching for the live streaming, live telecast of Haryana vs Delhi and other details for the match, please scroll down to get all relevant details. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Andhra Pradesh Beat Kerala by 6 Wickets in Elite Group E Match.

Delhi started the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy with big wins over Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh but fell to a defeat against Kerala after failing to defend 212 runs. Haryana have beaten Andhra, Mumbai and Puducherry to lead the table. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Bihar Posts Fourth Straight Win Against Manipur; Chandigarh Crushes Sikkim by 131 Runs.

Is Haryana vs Delhi T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

The live telecast of Haryana vs Delhi match will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Fans can also follow live streaming online of Haryana vs Delhi match on Disney+ Hotstar. Free streaming of the clash will available on Jio TV app.

Squads

Delhi Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat(w), Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Kshitiz Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Karan Dagar, Siddhant Sharma.

Haryana Squad: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma(c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitin Saini, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Guntashveer Singh, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Pramod Chandila.

