Cricket fans across India looking to watch the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026 between India and Afghanistan live without a paid subscription have clarity regarding the broadcasting schedule. The free-to-air live telecast of the match is available on the state-owned broadcaster DD Sports, but availability is strictly determined by how viewers access the channel. Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026.

Is India vs Afghanistan Free Live Telecast of 2nd ODI 2026 Available on DD Sports?

DD Sports is broadcasting the second ODI live and free of cost. However, in accordance with Indian broadcasting regulations, this free telecast is exclusively accessible on terrestrial networks and DD Free Dish (the free-to-air Direct-to-Home service operated by Prasar Bharati). Viewers attempting to watch DD Sports via commercial, paid television services will not be able to view the live match on this channel.

Viewers who do not have access to a terrestrial antenna or DD Free Dish must use official commercial channels to watch the action between India and Afghanistan:

Television: Star Sports Network

Digital Streaming: JioHotstar

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026 Preview

India are set to face Afghanistan in the second One Day International (ODI) of their three-match series at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Having secured a convincing seven-wicket victory in the rain-truncated opening fixture at Dharamshala, the hosts enter this game with a 1-0 lead. A win in Lucknow will seal the series for captain Shubman Gill, while Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan side face a must-win situation to keep the series alive.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).