Following the conclusion of the Test series, India will take on England in a five-match T20I series. The 1st T20I encounter between India and England will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021 (Friday). Both teams will be looking to start the series with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG 1st T20I live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Virat Kohli Slams a Journalist Who Asked About Ravi Ashwin’s Return in T20I Cricket.

Both teams are much changed from their encounter in the longest format as several white-ball specialists have returned for both sides. Eoin Morgan will be leading the England side for the T20I series. India have won the previous two T20I series between the sides and will be aiming to make it three on the bounce and get much-needed confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup. India vs England 1st T20I 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad.

Is IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and might show the live telecast of IND vs ENG 1st T20I on the channel. The IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2021 will not be live on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide live telecast.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 4th Test 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs ENG 1st T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini.

England Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

