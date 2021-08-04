India and England will begin the new cycle of the World Test Championship as the two teams face each other in a five-match series in the longest format. The ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 will be played at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham starting from August 04, 2021 (Wednesday). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will ENG vs IND 1st Test be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs England.

India will have the majority of their stars back for the series in England after several of them were rested for the tour of Sri Lanka with Virat Kohli once again leading the side. Meanwhile, England’s Ben Stokes has withdrawn from the series to focus on his mental health and nurse his finger injury. India have won three of the last five Test matches against England and will be aiming to continue that run. India vs England 1st Test 2021, Nottingham Weather Report.

Is ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches but, sadly, won’t be showing the live telecast of ENG vs IND 1st Test. The ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 1st Test 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of ENG vs IND 1st Test while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

