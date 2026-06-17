Indian cricket fans looking to watch the national team's second group-stage match against the Netherlands in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 can access a free live telecast. The state broadcaster, DD Sports, is providing live coverage of the game. However, the availability of this free-to-air broadcast strictly depends on the type of television network viewers use. Smriti Mandhana Reveals She Once Got Her Period While Batting; Here's What the Umpire Told Her (Watch Video).

Is India vs Netherlands Free Live Telecast of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Available on DD Sports?

DD Sports holds the terrestrial broadcasting rights to telecast matches of national importance involving the Indian cricket team. This mandate ensures that the high-profile India vs Netherlands fixture will be broadcast live and free of cost.

However, this free telecast is strictly restricted to users of the DD Free Dish platform and terrestrial television networks. Due to the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, the free feed provided by Prasar Bharati cannot be retransmitted by commercial cable networks, Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, or Dish TV. Viewers using these paid services will find the DD Sports channel blacked out or replaced with alternative programming during the match. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

IND-W vs NED-W WT20 World Cup 2026 Preview

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian side enters the Group A encounter at Headingley, Leeds, in high spirits following a comprehensive victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match at Edgbaston. A win against the Netherlands will further strengthen India's prospects of qualifying for the semi-finals. The Netherlands, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after a tough opening loss to Bangladesh.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).