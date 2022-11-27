India would be eyeing a win, which would help them stay alive in the series when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI. Despite Shreyas Iyer’s brilliant 80-run knock in the series opener, India were eventually beaten quite soundly by New Zealand, with Tom Latham scoring 145* undefeated runs in the Kiwi victory. New Zealand will hope for a series win when these two teams meet in Seddon Park, Hamilton. Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster partner of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022. They will once again provide live streaming of this match online as well. But will the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Hamilton

India’s bowling attack was at the receiving end of New Zealand’s onslaught in the 1st ODI with Latham and skipper Kane Williamson putting on 221 runs in just 165 deliveries. The Men in Blue would also hope to have a good start with the bat as how Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill did.

Is IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide the live telecast of IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 not only on DD Free Dish but cable and DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h as well. Fans missed the T20I series on DTH and cable but it will be available now as per Doordarshan Sports' latest update. DD National will not provide live telecast of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI. India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Hamilton

IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

