Is India vs Pakistan Free Live Telecast of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Available on DD Sports?

The highly anticipated Group A clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has generated significant interest across the subcontinent. As millions of fans look for ways to watch the tournament, a key question for viewers in India is whether the live broadcast will be available for free on Doordarshan (DD) Sports. Under the current regulatory frameworks for sports broadcasting in India, the match will indeed be available on DD Sports, but with specific access conditions that viewers should note. Birmingham Weather and Rain Forecast for IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

The Clash of Rivals

The marquee encounter between the arch-rivals is set to ignite the tournament at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with the first ball scheduled for 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). This translates to 2:30 PM British Summer Time (BST) in England. Both India and Pakistan are placed in Group 1, which also features cricketing powerhouses Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. The tournament, hosted by England and Wales, commenced on June 12 and will run until July 5, 2026, across seven venues.

Where to Watch in India

DD Sports holds the terrestrial broadcasting rights to telecast matches of national importance involving the Indian cricket team. This mandate ensures that the high-profile India vs Pakistan fixture will be broadcast live and free of cost.

However, this free telecast is strictly restricted to users of the DD Free Dish platform and terrestrial television networks. Due to the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, the free feed provided by Prasar Bharati cannot be retransmitted by commercial cable networks, Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, or Dish TV. Viewers using these paid services will find the DD Sports channel blacked out or replaced with alternative programming during the match. Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Faces Injury Scare Ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Clash.

Broadcast and Streaming Details

Cricket fans across the globe can catch the action on various platforms:

Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (Subscription Required) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Sky Mix Sky Sports App (No Subscription Needed for Selected Matches), NOW USA & Canada Willow TV, Willow Sports Willow Sports (FAST platforms Free), Cricbuzz via Willow Australia N/A Prime Video (Free) Pakistan PTV Sports, Geo Super Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad

Teams' Road to England

Both India and Pakistan will be eager to start their campaign with a victory. India, having recently secured their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title last year, will be looking to carry that momentum into the T20 format and clinch their first Women's T20 World Cup trophy. In the previous T20 World Cup edition in 2024, New Zealand emerged as champions, while India finished third in their group, missing out on the semi-finals, and Pakistan finished fourth.

The clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams aim to lay down an early marker in a competitive Group 1. With the tournament in its early stages, a strong performance today will be crucial for their prospects of advancing to the knockout rounds in England.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).