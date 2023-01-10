After a crunching T20I series against Sri Lanka, where India managed to come on top, the Men in Blue will start their preparation for the all-awaited ICC World Cup 2023. In their first assignment, they will face Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. The match will start at 1.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rahul Dravid's side will be surely eying a positive start against a very unpredictable Sri Lankan team. Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting right for the IND vs SL ODI series and they will provide live streaming for the game on Disney+Hotstar. But will the live telecast of IND vs SL 1st ODI be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV? Let's take a look. IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023: Rohit Sharma Yet to Decide on T20I Future.

India received a huge setback just ahead of the 1st ODI as BCCI announced Jasprit Bumrah is still not ready to take part in international cricket. In his absence, Mohammed Shami will be India's main hope. Ishan Kishan, who scored a double hundred in his previous ODI outing, will not feature in this game. Meanwhile, this will be a huge chance for Shubman Gill to establish his place. Sri Lanka will once again depend on the trio of Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Dasun Shanaka for scoring most of the runs. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga will have to lead their bowling.

Is IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

The Ind vs SL 1st ODI will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms. Meanwhile, there will be no live telecast of IND vs SL on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. IND vs SL 1st ODI will not be available on DD National. Rohit Sharma Hits the Nets Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in Guwahati (Watch Video).

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The live commentary for Ind vs SL 1st ODI will be most likely available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of the match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel probably will provide the live stream of the live commentary of the Ind vs SL 1st ODI.

