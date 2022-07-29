India collide with the West Indies once again, this time in T20Is in a five-match series, the first of which begins on Friday, July 29. The match would be played at the Brian Lara Stadium and is scheduled to kickstart at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Men in Blue have been supremely dominant throughout the ODI series and despite coming close to a defeat on two occasions, they have found out a way to chalk out a win and hence, a whitewash was how things ended. FanCode are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will WI vs IND 1st ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Adam Gilchrist Wants India To Have Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2022, Says ‘Will Be Dangerous To Cut Him Off at the Moment’

The return of captain Rohit Sharma along with other stars in Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya is good news for the Men in Blue, who would aim at achieving a similar feat in T20Is. West Indies, on the other hand, will eye at a turnaround. A change in format gives them the opportunity to start afresh and correct the mistakes that they made.

Is WI vs IND 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of WI vs IND 1st T20I. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, The clash will not be available on DD National.

WI vs IND 1st T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of WI vs IND 1st T20I.

