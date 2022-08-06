With a lead of 2-1, India head into the fourth T20 International against West Indies with hoes of sealing the series. The IND vs WI 4th T20I 2022 will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium on August 06, 2022 (Saturday). FanCode are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will WI vs IND 4th T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? WI vs IND 3rd T20I 2022: India Defeat West Indies By Seven Wickets To Take 2-1 Series Lead.

Inda have been brilliant in the tour of West Indies as apart from the 2nd T20I, they have managed to better the hosts in every aspect of the game. Rohit Sharma's men will be looking to continue this fine form and seal the series. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran will be hoping to get a response from his side to get back on level terms.

Is WI vs IND 4th T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of WI vs IND 4th T20I. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, The clash will not be available on DD National.

WI vs IND 4th T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs West Indies 4thT20I 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of WI vs IND 4th T20I.

