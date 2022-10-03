After the win against Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2022, team India takes on Malaysia in their second match of the tournament. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is currently placed second on the Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table and will be aiming to top it after the game against Malaysia. Meanwhile, let us take a look at whether India Women vs Malaysia Women (IND-W vs MLY-W) match would be available for live telecast on DD Sports. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live.

India Women registered a comprehensive 41-run win over Sri Lanka Women to get off to a winning start. The tournament favourites will now be up against Malaysia Women who lost their first match to Pakistan Women after being restricted to 57/9 in their allotted 20 overs. India Women vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming Online, Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Get Free Live Telecast of IND-W vs MLY-W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Is IND-W vs MLY-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports would also be showing the live telecast of IND-W vs MLY-W Women's Asia Cup 2022. The IND-W vs MLY-W match will be live on DD Sports but on DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. Star Sports Network, the official broadcast partner for Women's Asia Cup 2022, would provide the live telecast of this match on On DTH and cable TV platforms.

IND-W vs MLY-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India Women vs Malaysia Women, Women's Asia Cup 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND-W vs MLY-W while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel could provide live stream of the commentary.

