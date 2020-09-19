IPL 2020 Live Telecast on Doordarshan: The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is all set to get underway as it marks the resumption of Indian cricket amid coronavirus crisis. The IPL 2020 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September 19 to November 10. Back home in India, fans will be looking to catch the live action on their TV sets. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide its live telecast and online streaming as well. But will IPL 2020 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or on Doordarshan network? Here we tray to answer all your questions. IPL 2020 Country-Wise Broadcast and Live Streaming Online: Here’s How to Watch Free Telecast of Indian Premier League Season 13 on TV in Pakistan, USA, UAE, Bangladesh and Other Countries.

The IPL 2020 matches will be played in front of the empty stands behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host the IPL 2020 matches.

Is IPL 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports?

IPL 2020 live telecast will not be available on DD National or DD Sports. The free-to-air channels do not have the rights to provide live telecast of IPL 2020 matches. So, fans will have to tune into Star Sports channels to catch the live IPL 2020 action. Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Mobile: Get Disney+Hotstar Subscription Free With These Jio and Airtel Plans.

Is IPL 2020 Live Telecast Available on Star Sports First on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports First was made available on DD Free Dish but was earlier removed from the platform. So if you are looking to watch IPL 2020 on Free Dish, there is disappointment for you. Moreover, Star Sports First won’t provide live telecast of IPL 2020 on any DTH platform. It will only telecast live pre-match shows as per the schedule available. Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Telecast: Get Star Network Channel List and Numbers on DTH Along With Sports Pack Fees.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the defending champions and will look to clinch their fifth IPL title this season. The champions will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener. The first round matches will end November 03.

