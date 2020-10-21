The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) has to be a special one. Not just because of the fact that it produced high quality matches but it provided fans with a much needed entertainment who were deprived of some cricket action. After the coronavirus lockdown, England kickstarted international cricket but IPL brought in the anticipated cricket action for Indian fans. There was a hunger for live cricket among fans and IPL 2020 turned out to be the right dose. Halfway through, IPL 2020 has already produced some entertaining clashes, thrilling chases and memorable Super Overs! And no surprises it is all over Google search trends. IPL Super Overs: List of 13 Matches in Indian Premier League's History That Required One-Over Tie-Breakers to Separate Competing Sides.

The intensity among fans continues to be same as it was for the season opener. With each passing game things are heating up in the IPL 2020. Around this stage, all the teams are in contention for a place in the playoffs and that makes the things interesting. IPL 2020 has also seen Chennai Super Kings (CSK) struggle, something we have never seen before. And it has made other teams favourites as well. So, it has brought us to the discussion that is IPL 2020 the best season ever? Well, Google search results and fan reactions suggest so. MI vs KXIP Match in IPL 2020 Greatest T20 Game Ever! Two Super Overs, Scintillating Yorkers, Stupendous Striking, Jaw-Dropping Saves & Other Factors Which Justify the Fact.

IPL Google Search Trends Worldwide

IPL Google Search Trends India

Source: Google

Fans Are Rating The IPL 2020 The Best!

Ini Vara ellaa match layum CsK,Punjab jeichaa .... Best IPL ever 🔥🔥🔥 — NᴀᴠᴇᴇɴRᴀᴊz.𝙍𝘾𝘽™🇦🇴 (@Naveen_futbol) October 21, 2020

Best Entertainment

IPL is just getting more and more interesting. There is a great competition going on in the last 3 days between Punjab, Rajasthan and Hyderabad. Now it a nail biting end for Kolkata. Best entertainment ever seen in any IPL. #IPL2020 — Bhavesh Pushpa Patel (@Bhavesh_Patel25) October 21, 2020

Super Season

Only half season !! Lot of super overs !! Double headed matches we know !! Triple superovers matches !! Awesomeness overloaded !! Best IPL ever !! Yet awaiting for more fun #IPL2020 #SuperOver #KXIPvMI @SGanguly99 Thank u dada for making this IPL season happen !! Loads of luv — Sai R Krishna (@srk_thekingoffl) October 18, 2020

Best One!

Entertaining Season!

And another freaking Super Over. This has got to be the best IPL season ever. #IPL2020 #MIvKXIP — Siddharth Dave (@sdave1310) October 18, 2020

Despite IPL 2020 being played in empty stadiums and away from India, it has still garnered a lot of attention. Fans were deprived of seeing stars like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and others in action and IPL 2020 arrived just like a fresh breath of air.

