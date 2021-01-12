Jammu & Kashmir and Tripura will fight for their first win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 as they take on each other in their upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur on Tuesday (January 12). Both teams weren’t up to the mark in their opening game and would be raring for redemption. While the Jammu-based team suffered a 43-run loss against Karnataka, Tripura lost to Railways by six wickets. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live streaming online and live telecast details. Is Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online Available?

Parvez Rasool will handle the reins of the Kashmir team while Manisankar Murasingh will lead Tripura. Although both teams are on back foot with their previous loss, Kashmir will be favourites for this game. Skipper Rasool and Abdul Samad have competed in IPL while pacer Aquib Nabi did well against Karnataka. On the other hand, Tripura will count on Milind Kumar and Sankar Paul to make an impact. Speaking of the game, let’s look at the streaming and further details.

Is JK vs Tripura T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

JK vs Tripura match will not be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast only Jharkhand vs Bengal and Assam vs Tamil Nadu matches from today's Group C game while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the same matches online for the fans.

Squads

Tripura: Manisankar Murasingh(c), Rana Dutta, Tushar Saha, Kaushal Acharjee, Samrat Singha, Milind Kumar, Arkaprabha Sinha(w), Udiyan Bose, Abhijit Sarkar, Bishal Ghosh, Saurabh Das, Pratyush Singh, Ajoy Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Joydeep Banik, Subham Ghosh, Sankar Paul, Chandan Roy

Jammu and Kashmir: Aamir Aziz Sofi, Ram Dayal, Parvez Rasool(c), Shubham Khajuria, Ahmed Banday, Umar Nazir Mir, Suryansh Raina(w), Shubham Pundir, Puneet Kumar, Aquib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Mujtaba Yousuf, Nawazul Munier, Abid Mushtaq, Jiyaad Magrey, Henan Malik, Usman Pandit

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).