Inside four months, Pakistan and New Zealand meet again for the five-match T20I series. Earlier in January, Pakistan traveled to New Zealand and now Kiwis are touring Pakistan. The five-match T20I series starts on April 18 and ends on April 27. With ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled in the next few months both the teams will be looking to build their squad in that direction. Interestingly, the series marks the return of Babar Azam as Pakistan's T20I captain. He replaces Shaheen Afridi who captained Pakistan in the last series against New Zealand, which Green Shirts lost 1-4. On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch PAK vs NZ T20I Matches Live Streaming Online?

The hosts have recalled senior players Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim who have taken their retirement back. The Pakistan squad also includes spinner Abrar Ahmed and Irfan Khan who has received maiden call. Naseem Shah also returns to the side after an injury layoff. Michael Bracewell will lead New Zealand side which features players like James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi and Tim Seifert.

Is Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

As per the list of official broadcasters for PAK vs NZ T20I series in Pakistan released by PCB, Geo Super and A Sports will provide the live telecast. It has no mention of PTV Sports. However, as per PTV Sports official website, it will provide the live telecast of PAK vs NZ T20I series on its HD channel. Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024 Schedule Announced: Five-Match Series to Take Place in April Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

