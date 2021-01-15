Puducherry will take on Andhra in Elite Group E clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 202-21. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 15, 2021 (Friday). Both teams will be hoping to record their first win in the competition after a poor start. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Puducherry vs Andhra Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Arjun Tendulkar Takes Maiden Wicket For Mumbai on Debut (Watch Video).

Puducherry have lost both of their games so far this season first against Kerala and then Haryana, meanwhile, Andhra also have had the same run of results, suffering defeats in their opening two games. Both teams need a victory in this clash as a defeat will see any chances of them making it into the playoffs come to an end. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Punit Bisht Smashes 51-Ball 146 As Meghalaya Beat Mizoram in One-Sided Affair.

Is Puducherry vs Andhra T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Puducherry vs Andhra match will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast Puducherry vs Andhra while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Squads

Andhra: Srikar Bharat(w), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu(c), Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, Girinath Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Lalith Mohan, Naren Reddy, Kranthi Kumar, Karthik Raman, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy

Puducherry: Damodaren Rohit(c), Fabid Ahmed, Sheldon Jackson(w), Paras Dogra, Sagar Trivedi, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashith Rajiv, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Udeshi, Subramanian Anand, S Karthik, Raghu Sharma, Iqlas Naha, A Aravinddaraj, Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, J Manikandan

