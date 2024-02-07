Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan had a mixed bag in 2023. It was the year when he made his Test debut in West Indies and got selected in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He performed with the bat in the Asia Cup 2023 and showed that he has potential to deliver when he is needed. As he was developing into a regular name for Team India in their next set of assignments, Ishan cited mental fatigue and returned from the tour of South Africa without playing a Test match. He has not made himself available for selection since and has not played in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24. As his future in Team India seems uncertain, report surfaced with the suggestion that he has been training with Pandya brothers at the Kiran More academy. 'The Support vs Congratulations' Jasprit Bumrah Shares Instagram Story After Becoming No 1 Ranked Bowler in ICC Test Rankings.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been spotted working out and practising in Baroda. It is understood that the 25-year-old keeper-batter has been stationed in Baroda for the past couple of weeks, honing his skills at the Reliance Stadium in the city. However, there is no indication of when he intends to return to action.

Kishan has been training at the Kiran More Academy in Baroda, a popular spot for cricketers in the Gujarat city, where he has the company of the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal. Incidentally, Hardik Pandya is the captain of the Mumbai Indians, an IPL franchise that Kishan also represents. Kiran More confirmed to Cricbuzz that Kishan is indeed training at his academy but could not disclose much as the former India wicketkeeper is currently in Mumbai with the Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League (WPL) side. Virat Kohli's Leave Extended, Star Indian Cricketer Set to Miss Test Matches in Rajkot and Ranchi Against England: Report .

Previously, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid commented that for Kishan to back into the side he has to play some first class matches. Despite that, he has stayed absent and there might be chances that his continued absence will impact the BCCI's consideration for central contracts. Currently, he is in Grade C with an annual retainership of Rs 1 crore. With KS Bharat not exactly excelling, Ishan would have had a good chance to feature in the ongoing Test series against England, but he may have missed out on that opportunity.

