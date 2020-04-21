Ishant Sharma Reveals How Captain MS Dhoni Helped Him to Bowl Bouncers During 2014 Lord’s Test Against England

MS Dhoni and Ishant Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

MS Dhoni and Men’s triumph in the 2014 Lord’s Test against England will go down as one of the most significant achievements in Indian cricket. Pacer Ishant Sharma was the chief architect behind India’s victory as he delivered a jaw-dropping spell in the fourth innings and took a seven-wicket haul, his best figures in the longest format of the game. The noticeable fact about Ishant’s sensational spell was the way he used the bouncers to dismiss the English batsmen. Cricket experts and pundits were shell-shocked seeing an Indian pacer using bouncer to such effect and hence, the right-arm pacer bagged a lot of praises. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Hilariously Troll Ishant Sharma Over the India Pacer’s ‘Cricket at Home’ Video.

While talking about his memorable performance, the right-arm pacer revealed that it was skipper MS Dhoni who insisted him to bowl short-pitch deliveries when Moeen Ali and Joe Root were looking set on the track. “At the end of the fourth day I had already dismissed Cook and Bell, Mahi bhai told us that from here no one will think of a draw. Obviously, there was pressure on us on the last day. Moeen Ali and Root were playing bell so Mahi bhai asked me to start bowling short as nothing was happening. He told me to bowl short till we take the new ball. Just before lunch, Moeen Ali was dismissed,” said the star pacer while taking on Gaurav Kapur’s Youtube show Isolation Premier League.

Further in the conversation, the pacer also revealed that Dhoni said that he will make him bowl short spells in the post-lunch session. So that, the pacer can attack the opposition with more short-pitch stuff. However, Ishant insisted him to give him long spells and hence, he ran through England’s batting line-up.

“While we were going in for lunch Mahi bhai told me that he will make me bowl in short spells and that I had to bowl short. I told him that now he should just let me bowl till the end of the match,” he added. Ishant took the figures of 7/74 and riding on his effort, India won the game by 95 runs.