After a loss in their first match after the Pakistan Super League resumed, Islamabad United would want to get back to winning ways when they take on Quetta Gladiators on June 11, Friday. This defeat was their second one in the tournament in five matches. Quetta, who has had a terrible PSL so far with just one win from five matches, would want to start winning big time and must figure out a way to do so, if they plan to finish inside the top four. They would undoubtedly be boosted by the likes of Andre Russell and Faf Du Plessis.

The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Here are players who you should pick in your fantasy team:

ISL vs QUE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers: The wicket-keepers of this match would be Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE), Azam Khan (QUE)

ISL vs QUE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen: The batsmen of this match would be Faf Du Plessis (QUE), Colin Munro (ISL), Usman Khawaja (ISL), Asif Ali (ISL).

ISL vs QUE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: The all-rounders of this match would be Andre Russell (QUE), Shadab Khan (ISL)

ISL vs QUE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The all-rounders of this match would be Hasan Ali (ISL), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE), Zahid Mehmood (QUE)

ISL vs QUE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE), Azam Khan (QUE), Faf Du Plessis (QUE), Colin Munro (ISL), Usman Khawaja (ISL), Asif Ali (ISL), Andre Russell (QUE), Shadab Khan (ISL), Hasan Ali (ISL), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE), Zahid Mehmood (QUE)

