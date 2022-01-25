Two time-PSL winners Islamabad United are all geared up for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League. The team won the title in 2016 and 2018. So the team is led by Shadab Khan and is coached by Azhar Mahmood after Johan Botha's services were unavailable for the upcoming season. Mahmood's CV is quite strong as he had previously coached teams like Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Mahmood has also worked with England and Pakistan teams. But this time, he is surely under a bit of pressure given the fact that he will have to step into the shoes of Johan. The team had been in quite good form the last season. They did quite well at the group stage but could not simply carry the form in the playoffs. The team has a host of power hitters including Alex Hales, Paul Stirling who have been quite exceptional with the bat. Now, let's have a look at the schedule of Islamabad United.

Islamabad United Schedule for PSL 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue January 30 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United 07.30 pm Karachi February 1 Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans 07.30 pm Karachi February 3 Quetta Gladiators 07.30 pm Karachi February 5 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 02.30 pm Karachi February 6 Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United 07.30 pm Karachi February 12 Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators 07.30 pm Lahore February 14 Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings 07.30 pm Lahore February 17 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 07.30 pm Lahore February 19 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United 07.30 pm Lahore February 20 Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United 07.30 pm Lahore

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 2022

James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, James Faulkner, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Noor Ahmad, Ahsan Ali, Luke Wood

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2022 11:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).