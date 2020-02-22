Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for ISL vs MUL Clash in PSL Season 5

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans (Photo Credits: Twitter/Islamabad United, Multan Sultans)

Islamabad United (ISL) will take on Multan Sultans (MUL) in match five of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. ISL vs MUL match will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2020 (Saturday). Multan Sultans won their first match of the competition as the defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets while Islamabad United succumbed to a defeat on the opening day of the tournament. Fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans in PSL 5, can scroll down below for more details. PSL 2020: Karachi Kings Official Spotted Using Mobile Phone in Dugout During Match Against Peshawar Zalmi Stokes Controversy.

The Sultans are at the top of the points table with a crucial win in their opening game while Islamabad are fifth in the six-team group. Multan Sultans chased down the target of 139 set by Lahore due to spectacular team performance. Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali were brilliant with the ball while Shan Masood and Rilee Rossouw showed great character with the bat. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

Islamabad United were bowled out for 168 by the Gladiators as Mohammad Hasnain took four wickets. But United had good performance with the bat as Dawid Malan played a brilliant knock of 64 runs off 40 deliveries while Muhammad Musa took three wickets in the game.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Luke Ronchi (ISL) should be your keeper for this match.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Dawid Malan (ISL) should be your captain for this match. The other batsmen in your team must be Colin Ingram (ISL), Rilee Rossouw (MUL) and James Vince (MUL).

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (MUL) and Shadab Khan (ISL) should be your all-rounders for this game.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Imran Tahir (MUL) should be your captain and the remaining players in your team must be Muhammad Musa Khan (ISL), Junaid Khan (MUL) and Sohail Tanvir (MUL).

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Luke Ronchi (ISL), Dawid Malan (ISL), Colin Ingram (ISL), Rilee Rossouw (MUL), James Vince (MUL), Moeen Ali (MUL), Shadab Khan (ISL), – Imran Tahir (MUL), Muhammad Musa Khan (ISL), Junaid Khan (MUL) and Sohail Tanvir (MUL).

Both teams started their PSL season in contrasting manners but will be hoping for a win in this clash. Shaan Masood will be an important player for the Sultans in this match while the onus will once again be on Dawid Malan to help United to a crucial win.