Majhi Mumbai sit right at the top of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 2024 tournament after winning their opening match against Srinagar Ke Veer on March 6. Falcon Risers Hyderabad sit second while Chennai Singams are third in the standings. Tiigers of Kolkata, Bangalore Strikers and Srinagar Ke Veer lost their opening matches. All teams now have played one match each in the tournament. Meanwhile, you can check out the updated ISPL T10 2024 points table below. ISPL Rules and Regulations: Know About Indian Street Premier League T10 Cricket Tournament Format.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) got off to a flying start on March 6. The newest tournament in cricket featured a special celebrity match between 'Master's XI' led by Sachin Tendulkar and 'Khiladi XI' captained by Akshay Kumar. It was a fascinating contest with Tendulkar's team coming out on top in the end by just five runs. The inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League T10 2024 features six teams--Majhi Mumbai, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Chennai Singams, Tiigers of Kolkata, Bangalore Strikers and Srinagar Ke Veer, all of which are owned by big names in the entertainment industry. On Which Channel ISPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Indian Street Premier League T10 Cricket Tournament Live Streaming Online?

ISPL T10 2024 Points Table Updated

Teams M W L Pts NRR Majhi Mumbai 1 1 0 2 3.700 Falcon Risers Hyderabad 1 1 0 2 3.114 Chennai Singams 1 1 0 0 0.800 Tiigers of Kolkata 1 0 1 0 -0.800 Bangalore Strikers 1 0 1 0 -3.114 Srinagar Ke Veer 1 0 1 0 -3.700

(Updated After Match 3)

(Abbreviations: M-Matches, W-Won, L-Lost, Pts-Points, NRR-Net Run Rate)

The format of the tournament is a pretty simple one. The top four out of the six-team points table will qualify for the semifinal of the tournament. Subsequently, there would be two finalists who will battle it out in the summit clash on March 15. Just like other competitions, Net Run Rate (NRR) is something which all these six teams would be pretty aware of as it become a crucial factor in the semifinal race in case the sides are tied on points.

