In an era of cricket supremacy, Indian cricket fans will be treated with a new format of the game – Street Cricket T10. Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) will be the country’s first T10 tennis ball cricket event. Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been named as the Core Committee member of the tournament alongside BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar and Amol Kale. Former Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri has been appointed as the chief mentor of the tournament. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

With the new format, the inaugural season will have six teams competing for the championship. Srinagar Ke Veer, Majhi Mumbai, Bangalore Strikers, Chennai Singams, Tigers Of Kolkata and Falcon Risers Hyderabad. There are many high-profile team owners in the competition legendry Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan is the owner of the Majhi Mumbai team, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor co-own the Tigers of Kolkata, while Akshay Kumar owns Jammu Kashmir-based Sri Nagar Ke Veer franchise.

Within these six teams, there will be 15 round-robin matches. Top four teams will advance to the semifinals, and winners of these two semifinals will compete for the final on March 15. Check out the event schedule below,

ISPL 2024 Complete schedule:

Date & Time Match Venue 6 March 2024 (7:00 PM IST) Srinagar Ke Veer Vs Majhi Mumbai Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 7 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Chennai Singams Vs Tiigers Of Kolkata Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 7 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Falcon Risers Hyderabad Vs Bangalore Strikers Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 8 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Bangalore Strikers Vs Chennai Singams Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 8 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Tiigers Of Kolkata Vs Majhi Mumbai Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 9 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Falcon Risers Hyderabad Vs Majhi Mumbai Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 9 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Srinagar Ke Veer Vs Bangalore Strikers Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 10 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Chennai Singams Vs Majhi Mumbai Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 10 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Tiigers Of Kolkata Vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 11 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Bangalore Strikers Vs Tiigers Of Kolkata Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 11 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Falcon Risers Hyderabad Vs Srinagar Ke Veer Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 12 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Chennai Singams Vs Srinagar Ke Veer Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 12 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Majhi Mumbai Vs Bangalore Strikers Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 13 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Srinagar Ke Veer Vs Tiigers Of Kolkata Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 13 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Falcon Risers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Singams Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 14 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Semi Final 1 Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 14 March 2024 (7:30 PM IST) Semi Final 2 Dadoji Kondadev Stadium 15 March 2024 (5:00 PM IST) Final Dadoji Kondadev Stadium

Owners of the franchises have spent over INR 1100 Cr. on their teams with Akshay Kumar's Srinagar Ke Veer fetching the highest bid of ₹251 crore. 96 players were selected out of a pool of 350 players, A total of ₹4.91 crore was spent on the players selected. From Fourteen-Year-Old Sharik Yasir From Kashmir's Kulgam District to experienced ones’ ISPL is set to entertain fans around the globe.

