Jamaica Tallawahs will lock horns with Guyana Amazon Warriors in the match 12 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The encounter wil take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on August 26 (Wednesday). Both the sides have made quite a similar start to their CPL 2020 and will like to win the upcoming encounter. After losing the opening game, Chris Green-led Warriors made a brilliant comeback by winning two games on the trot. However, they lost their previous encounter. On the other hand, Rovman Powell and Co have won one of their three games so far. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for JAM vs GUY match. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul have been the top performers for Warriors so far and will like to continue their good run. To add on that, Nicholas Pooran also seems to have got his lost touch back with a fifty in his last outing. Also, they registered a 14-run win in their last match against the Tallawahs. On the other hand, Andre Russell played a good knock for Tallawahs in his last outing and will like to contribute again. Without further ado, let’s look at the best dream11 team of the game. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran (GUY) should be picked as the wicket-keeper for this fantasy team.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Glenn Phillips (JAM), Asif Ali (JAM), Brandon King (GUY) and Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) must be the three batsmen in your side.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Andre Russell (JAM), Chris Green (GUY) and Keemo Paul (GUY) can be picked as the three all-rounders for this team.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mujeeb Ur Rahman (JAM), Sandeep Lamichhane (JAM) and Oshane Thomas (JAM) will be the other two bowlers in the fantasy team.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (GUY), Glenn Phillips (JAM), Asif Ali (JAM), Brandon King (GUY), Shimron Hetmyer (GUY), Andre Russell (JAM), Chris Green (GUY), Keemo Paul (GUY), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (JAM), Sandeep Lamichhane (JAM), Oshane Thomas (JAM).

Andre Russell (JAM) should be picked as the captain of your team while Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) can be chosen as vice-captain.

