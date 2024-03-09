James Anderson scripted history as he became the first fast bowler to take 700 wickets in the history of Test cricket. The England pacer has only grown more lethal and dangerous with passing time and despite being 41 years old, he has shown that he has it in him to be the very best at the highest level. Anderson marked this landmark feat by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav on Day 3 of the India vs England 5th Test in Dharamshala on March 9. Anderson is only the third bowler in Test history to get to this mark after Muttiah Muralidharan and Shane Warne. ‘Stick Your Chest out…’ Joe Root Delivers Emotional Speech While Presenting Jonny Bairstow With His 100th Test Cap at the Start of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Anderson achieved this remarkable feat in his 187th Test match with his best effort in the format being 7/42. Anderson has been one of the longest-serving fast bowlers, not just for England but in Test cricket as a whole. Having made his debut in the longest format way back in 2003, the right-arm fast bowler has only gotten better with every passing match and fans can still expect him to go on even after this historic achievement. Anderson in his debut match, had taken a magnificent five-wicket haul (5/73) which helped England claim a win by an innings by 92 runs against Zimbabwe. The 41-year-old did not play the first Test in Hyderabad with England preferring Mark Wood instead. Ben Stokes Dismisses Rohit Sharma With His First Delivery After Returning to Bowling During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

He is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history behind Warne (708 wickets) and Muralidharan (800 wickets). With him showing no signs of slowing down, one can only expect him to have his sights set on attaining the numero uno spot in the list of most wickets in Test cricket history.

