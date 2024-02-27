Namibia batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton on Tuesday hit a hundred off just 33 balls to break the record for the fastest T20I ton. Loftie-Eaton achieved this feat in the first T20I of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I series against the hosts. The batter scored 101 off just 36 deliveries, reaching the hundred milestone on the 33rd delivery with a four. His record breaking century was laced with 11 fours and eight maximums, ICC reports. Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings in Nepal vs Namibia vs Netherlands With Net Run Rate.

The previous fastest century in men's T20Is belonged to Nepal's Kushal Malla, who hit one off 34 balls versus Mongolia last year. Came to bat when his side was precariously placed at 62/3 in the 11th over, Loftie-Eaton unleashed a flurry of attacking strokes that helped Namibia post 206/4 in 20 overs.

In response, Nepal fell 20 short of the target despite valiant knocks from Rohit Paudel (42 off 24), Malla (32 off 21), Dipendra Singh Airee (48 off 32), and Sompal Kami (26 off 11). Loftie-Eaton also claimed two wickets with his spin and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).