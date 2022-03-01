Just less than a month to go for the IPL 2022 and Gujarat Titans have suffered from a massive blow as Jason Roy has opted out of the tournament due to bio bubble fatigue. He was signed by the franchise for Rs 2 crore during the IPL 2022 mega auctions. Needless to say that the franchise is in big turmoil and is looking out for options for another batsman. Shubman Gill is the only specialist opener the team has for now. The IPL 2022 will begin from March 29, 2022. IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Starts Preparation, Gujarat Titans' Camp Likely to Be in Ahmedabad.

As per Cricinfo, the franchise is yet to look out for another batsman who could step into the shoes of Jason Roy. Recently, he became the highest run-scorer for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022. He had scored 303 runs at an average o 50.5 with a strike rate of 170.22 with one hundred and two fifties. With this kind of performance, it is obvious that the franchise will miss out on the services of the opener.

This is not the first time that the cricketer has decided to opt-out of IPL. Even In 2020, Jason Roy was picked up by Delhi Capitals for his then base price of Rs 1.5 crore but he opted out for personal reasons. Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, the teams will still be in the bio bubble. However, the IPL is yet to give out the protocols for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has already started preparing for the season ahead. It would be interesting to see who does the franchise pick in place of Jason Roy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2022 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).