Jasprit Bumrah in Pakistan? Viral Video of Indian Pacer's Lookalike Stuns Cricket Fans

An uncanny lookalike of Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah has taken social media by storm, leaving fans across the globe stunned by the striking resemblance. A viral video circulating on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) features a young man in Pakistan whose facial features and physical build closely mirror those of the premier Indian fast bowler. The footage has triggered widespread amusement among cricket enthusiasts, briefly blurring the fierce sporting rivalry between the two nations. Sachin Tendulkar Hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Batting Technique After Record-Breaking IPL 2026 Performance (Watch Video).

The Viral Discovery

The video, which surfaced online over the weekend, captures the unnamed Pakistani youth walking through a local market. Social media users quickly spotted the resemblance, noting that his eyes, hairstyle, and facial structure are nearly identical to Bumrah's.

Within hours of being uploaded, the clip accumulated millions of views and thousands of comments. Fans from both India and Pakistan have expressed disbelief, with many jokingly questioning if the premier bowler had secretly crossed the border.

Jasprit Bumrah Lookalike in Pakistan!

Bumrah ka Bhai Gumarh Spotted in Pakistan Gumarh On Mission 😂 pic.twitter.com/NXI9pAWtby — Rakesh Kalotra (@Rakeshkalotra9) May 30, 2026

Dhurandhar Past 3

pic.twitter.com/aKDUWtEEhS Dhurandhar .... Aandhi ban ke aaya hu.. — Ritesh Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Ritesh_Sinha27) May 31, 2026

Second Copy Of Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah ordered from meesho 😄 🤣 😂 — Sachin Thakur (@Sachin_t_011) May 30, 2026

Spy Jassi!

Playing for nation ✅ Serving for nation as spy✅ Our own Jassi Bhai😂😂😂 — Suraj (@Kingsman06Suraj) May 31, 2026

Jasprit Bumrah Next Mission After IPL 2026

Bumrah on next mission after IPL😭 — Seven (@sarwara__) May 31, 2026

Cricket Fans React

The reaction from the cricketing community has been overwhelmingly light-hearted. Many enthusiasts took the opportunity to create memes, while others marvelled at how closely the lookalike matches the Indian speedster. Some fans playfully suggested that the India pacer is on a mission in Pakistan as part of 'Dhurandhar' universe. The phenomenon highlights how digital platforms frequently unite fans from both countries over shared humour, despite tense geopolitical and sporting relations. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final.

This is not the first time an international cricketer has found their double across the border. Over the years, several high-profile players have had lookalikes discovered in neighbouring countries.

Virat Kohli: The former Indian captain has had multiple doppelgängers spotted in Pakistan, including a famous instance of a man working at a local outlet in Karachi.

Shikhar Dhawan: Images of a Pakistani domestic cricketer with an identical mustache and build to the Indian opener previously went viral.

Sachin Tendulkar: A lookalike of the legendary batsman was frequently spotted attending matches in the 2000s.

The identity of the Pakistani lookalike remains unconfirmed, but his brief taste of internet fame has firmly cemented him as the latest viral sensation in the cricket-mad subcontinent.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).