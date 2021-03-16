Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan are man and a wife. The two exchanged vows in Goa in a private ceremony where the two got married in a private ceremony. The two posted a couple of pictures on social media and shared the good news with their fans. Soon after their wedding, the unseen pictures and video of their wedding went viral on social media. A few pictures and videos were shared by the fans as they couldn't contain their excitement for the new chapter in their lives. The love birds were also seen shaking a leg in the 'sangeet ceremony'. Jasprit Bumrah - Sanjana Ganesan Wedding: Rajasthan Royals Posts a Hilarious Congratulatory Message for the Newly-Weds (See Post).

Ever since Bumrah excused himself from the on-going series between India and England, rumours were rife that he was getting married. First, it was said that the Indian pacer could be getting married to Anupama Parameswaran, but her mother refused about the same. Then the netizens speculated that Bumrah will be getting married to TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

Finally, the two are hitched and now, we shall have a look at the pictures and video:

We wait for more pictures and videos of the wedding. The entire team of Latestly.com congratulates the newly-weds. May they have a blessed life ahead.

