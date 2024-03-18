Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday congratulated Royal Challengers Bangalore for winning the title in Women's Premier League (WPL) Season 2 and conveyed his "heartfelt" thanks to everyone involved in making the season another resounding success. While hailing Smriti Mandhana for leading the charge from the front as she contributed with her bat and showing "exceptional captaincy" in "steering RCB to a well-deserved title", Shah called the tournament a spectacular celebration of women's cricket and also noted the overseas players for showcasing their brilliance. Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Other Men's Stars Laud Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Side Following WPL 2024 Title Win.

He praised Smriti Mandhana for her brilliant contributions towards the RCB Women's maiden title triumph in WPL. The BCCI secretary also noted that the tournament lived up to its reputation of unearthing emerging stars. Shah also thanked everyone involved in making WPL Season 2 a huge success and asked them to continue to champion women's cricket.

Jay Shah Tweet on WPL Success

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 #𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟐! What a spectacular celebration of women's cricket it has been! From outstanding performances to electrifying crowd support,… pic.twitter.com/ndLRbYHBQ4 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 17, 2024

Spinners Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Molineux, and Asha Sobhana took nine wickets between them while Ellyse Perry showed calmness with an unbeaten 35 to help RCB win the WPL 2024 title with an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

