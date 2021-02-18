Indian all-rounder Jayant Yadav married long-time girlfriend Disha Chawla and shared pictures from the wedding on social media. The couple were engaged to each other in November 2019 and tied the knot on February 16, 2021, in a low-key ceremony that was mainly attended by close friends and family members. Rajasthan Royals All-Rounder Rahul Tewatia Gets Engaged, Cricketer Shares Pictures From Ceremony.

The Indian cricketer took to his social media to share the news with his fans and post some lovely pictures from the ceremony. He captioned the post, ‘Better together,’ followed by a heart emoji. Soon after Jayant revealed the happy news, members of the cricket fraternity and fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

Jayant Yadav debuted for the national team in the longest format of the game against England in 2016 and has featured in four Tests for India. He scalped four wickets in his maiden Test and then scored his maiden century in his third outing in the longer format in Vizag. Yadav played 42 first-class matches and picked up 117 wickets before he made his Test debut for India.

Jayant Yada has a great record for India in Tests as he has proved himself with the ball as well as the bat. He became the first batsman for India to score a century after coming at number 9. His partnership with Virat Kohli of 241 runs for the 8th wicket is the second-best in the world. The 31-year-old played his only One-Day International against New Zealand back in 2016.

