Jaydev Unadkat Announces Engagement, Poses for Adorable Picture With Fiancee Rinny

Jaydev Unadkat with fiancee (Photo Credits: @JUnadkat/Twitter)

Fast-bowler and Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat took to social media to announce his engagement. The pacer posted a picture of his fiancee Rinny and himself on Twitter and announced his engagement to his followers. "6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later..," the 28-year-old wrote along with the picture. He also added a ring and a heart emoticon in his post and that confirmed his engagement. Jaydev Unadkat Has a Hilarious Response to BCCI's Tweet After Saurashtra Wins Ranji Trophy 2019-20 (Watch Video).

Interestingly, Unadkat a few days back helped Saurashtra win the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 title. The left-arm pacer had a productive season with the ball as he scalped 67 wickets, including seven five-wicket hauls, from ten matches.

Here's Jaydev Unadkat's Post

6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later.. 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEvHFDQwru — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, India's Test specialist and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara congratulated the Unadkat. "Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. P:S - You have to deal with a lot of bromance," wrote Pujara. After his impressive performance in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, there have been calls of handing Unadkat India call-up again. The pacer plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and will be seen in action for the Jaipur-based franchise once the IPL 2020 gets underway, which has been postponed as of now due to coronavirus.