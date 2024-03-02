Bengaluru, March 2: Having played a crucial role in Delhi Capital's victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) a couple of days ago, all-rounder Jess Jonassen is looking forward to their next clash with bottom-placed Gujarat Giants but says they can't take their opponents lightly. Delhi Capitals, the JSW and GMR co-owned franchise, registered back-to-back wins when they beat RCB and will look to keep the winning momentum going when they take on Gujarat Giants in their fourth match of WPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Deepti Sharma Admits Having 'Belief' Inside UP Warriorz Squad Following Win Over Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024.

"I got a few balls in my area and was able to find boundaries while batting. And, it's always nice to get a few wickets. They had to attack and maintain that run rate which was challenging, and we knew we had the quality of players," said Jess Jonassen, who put up an all-round show (16-ball 36* & 3-21) in Delhi Capitals' 25-run win over RCB in their previous match. The left-arm spinner said she was bothered a bit about the huge noise generated by the capacity crowd. Delhi Capitals began their campaign with a loss against defending champions Mumbai Indians on the opening night but bounced back with back-to-back wins over UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants are yet to register their first win in the tournament. As Delhi aim to cap off the Bengaluru leg with a win, the 31-year-old said, "Even though Gujarat haven't won a game yet, they are not to be taken lightly. They have some incredibly talented players. I know a few of them being my teammates in Australia, and I know what they are capable of." "For us, we are looking to go three on the trot before we head off to our fans in Delhi," she concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2024 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).