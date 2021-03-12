Jofra Archer is fit and available for England’s first T20I match against India on March 12 (Friday). Archer was doubtful for the first couple of games in the five-match T20I series due to an elbow injury, which forced him to miss the final Test against India. There were also concerns about his load management given he is one of the few players in the England set-up who plays all three formats. But England captain Eoin Morgan confirmed at the post-match conference that the express bowler was available. Virat Kohli Slams a Journalist Who Asked About Ravi Ashwin’s Return in T20I Cricket, Here's How Indian Captain Responded.

"Everybody is fit to play. Jofra is available for the series opener," Morgan said in a virtual press conference. Archer also shared a picture in England white-ball jersey and captioned it “Let’s go” perhaps suggesting he was ready to take the field. Archer had started his maiden tour to India with a match-winning performance in the first Test where he picked four wickets. But in the third Test, he bowled just five overs and was left out from the final Test of the series. Take a look at Archer’s post. India vs England T20I Series 2021: You Can Bank on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, We Will Need His Experience in T20 World Cup, Says Virat Kohli.

Jofra Archer Shares Pic

There were concerns that the elbow injury was similar to the one he suffered during England’s tour of South Africa, which had ruled him out of the series. But the 25-year-old wrote in his column for Daily Mail, that both the issues were unrelated. He also confirmed that he has recovered from the elbow blow and is available for the first T20I.

England are seeking to avenge a 3-1 Test series defeat with a solid performance in the T20Is. Unlike the Tests, the visitors have a full strengthened team for the five-match T20I series and will also use this opportunity to acclimatise to the Indian conditions where the next T20I World Cup will be played later this October.

