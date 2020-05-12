Jofra Archer Wants Cricket Matches to Resume Behind Closed Doors, Says ‘It Will Be Difficult but Necessary’

Jofra Archer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause on many major cricket tournaments and series around the world. The game is expected to resume after the lockdown restrictions are eased. However, ever after that, the matches are most likely to be played in empty stadiums. Many cricketers gave their opinion on how it would be playing behind doors and recently, England pacer Jofra Archer also joined the list. According to the star pacer, playing without spectators will be quite difficult. However, resuming the game is necessary after the restrictions are eased to some extent. Cricket Should Be Played Behind Closed Doors Without Fans Until COVID-19 Vaccine Is Found: Kevin Pietersen.

"Yes, it will be hard to play in a stadium without supporters but I understand it is necessary for things to start that way as we won't be able to test every single fan wanting to come into the ground," Archer wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

Talking about the importance of the audience, the 25-year-old said that the players will take some time in getting used to the situation. "Although the crowd is an aspect we can sort out later, I think it will be one of those things you don't realise how much you need until it's gone. Take it away, and we will realise how much the supporters mean to us," added the pacer.

The 2019-World Cup winner also said that loud music can be played in the ground as a possible alternative for the people in the stands. "Playing in complete silence will take some getting used to, I would imagine, so I think it might be useful to play some music, some simulations of a crowd, something to create an atmosphere," wrote Archer.

Well, Archer feels that playing behind doors is the ‘best solution’ in the current circumstances and he badly wants to get back on the field. "The best solution, if we do have to play behind closed doors, might be to have cheers and clapping when someone hits the ball for four or a wicket falls. These are the little things that will make it as normal as possible even though it won't be a normal occasion. But it's got to the stage where I don't really care about much else than playing right now," he added.