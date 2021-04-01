It's April Fool's Day and it's quite common that friends prank each other. Things are no different for our cricketers too. So Sunrisers Hyderabad has now shared a hilarious video where Jonny Bairstow had stunned Kane Williamson and it's actually quite funny. We don't know when was the video shot. The clip featured Jonny Bairstow on the plane along with team Sunrisers Hyderabad. The English cricketer noticed Kane Williamson walking down the aisle. Bairstow managed to hide in the gap of the seat and appeared suddenly out of the blue. Sunrisers Hyderabad Hilariously Trolls Rajasthan Royals After Kumar Sangakkara Reveals His Love For Biryani Ahead of IPL 2021.

This obviously stunned Kane. Now the video was shared on social media by the Orange Army. In the caption, they labelled Jonny Bairstow as the prankster and Williamson as the victim. SRH also said that Kane will be reporting to SRH camp soon. "The prankster is here, the victim is coming soon. We can't wait for all the fun that @jbairstow21 and @kane_s_w are going to bring." As we all know Jonny Bairstow had been a part of England's tour to India and thus he reached SRH camp immediately after the conclusion of the T20I series.

Now, let's have a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SunRisers Hyderabad (@sunrisershyd)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their first match on April 11, 2021, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The match will be played behind closed doors due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2021 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).