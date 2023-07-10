The preparations for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League have already started. There are some franchises that are seeking personnel who could pilot them to glory. One of the IPL sides who are inclined towards changing their coaching staff is Lucknow Super Giants. Lucknow Super Giants Cricketer Mohsin Khan’s Brother Imran Khan Allegedly Involved in ‘Love Jihad’ Conspiracy, Victim UP Constable Accuses IPL Player of Rape (Watch Video)

Though Lucknow Super Giants have been a consistent team from the time they made their debut in 2021 and qualified for the playoffs on both occasions, they have been able to grab silverware yet. Given Andy Flower’s two-year contract as head coach has expired at the end of IPL 2023, the think tank is looking at candidates for the role.

Cricbuzz has reported that the Lucknow management is pondering over moving past Andy Flower, and they are looking at Justin Langer as their new head coach. It has also been reported that several rounds of discussions have already taken place between the franchise and the former Australian cricketer.

Langer is an experienced customer as far as coaching is concerned. The 52-year-old was the former head coach of the Australian Cricket Team and shepherded them to many epic victories. Under his guidance, Australia managed to draw the away Ashes series in 2019 and retained the urn. Also, he piloted the Aussies to their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2021. Justin has displayed his coaching credentials in the Big Bash League as well. He piloted Perth Scorchers to three title victories.

However, it remains to be seen if a deal between both Langer and LSG will be made in the near future. Given the Perth-born has thrived as a head coach in the past, it would not be a surprise that he thrives in the lucrative T20 tournament.

Barring Lucknow, some IPL franchises who had dismal outings in IPL 2023 are looking for new faces in the coaching staff. However, Kolkata Knight Riders, despite being unable to reach the knockout rounds last edition, are likely to stick with Chandrakant Pandit for the forthcoming season.

