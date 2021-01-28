South African pacer Kagiso Rabada completed his 200 Test wickets when he dismissed Hassan Ali on day three of the first Test against Pakistan at Karachi. With this, Rabada became the fourth youngest to reach the 200 Test wickets milestone. The 25-year-old also became the third-fastest South African bowler to take 200 Test wickets. He is seventh bowler from South Africa to reach the 200 Test wickets. Kagiso Rabada Becomes Third-Fastest Proteas Bowler to Scalp 200 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021.

Rabada, who is playing his 44th Test match, is behind Allan Donald (42) and Dale Steyn (39). The South Africa is 25 years and 248 days old, thus making him fourth youngest after Waqar Younis, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh to take 200 Test wickets. Mohammad Rizwan Took a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Dean Elgar off Yasir Shah (Watch Video).

Youngest Bowlers to 200 Test Wickets

Bowlers Country Matches Age Waqar Younis Pakistan 38 24 years & 26 days Kapil Dev India 50 24 years & 68 days Harbhajan Singh India 46 25 years & 74 days Kagiso Rabada South Africa 44 25 years & 248 days Ian Botham England 41 25 years & 280 days

Rabada finished with three wickets as Pakistan managed to post 378 runs in their first innings. The hosts took a valuable 158-run lead after tail-enders made things difficult for the visiting side.

