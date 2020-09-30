Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders took on each other in the IPL 2020 and Steve Smith’s men bit the dust for the first time in the tournament. It wouldn’t be wrong to say the KKR bowlers dominated the RR batsmen as they got bundled out on 37 runs. The match was held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. KKR bowlers Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi as they snapped a couple of wickets each. The Rajasthan Royals went on face their first defeat against KKR by 37 runs. Dinesh Karthik led KKR scored 174 runs on the board for RR. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: KKR Moves to 2nd Spot on Team Standings, Rajasthan Royals Slump to Third Place.

Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan went on to score more than 20 runs. Shubman Gill scored the highest runs as he 47 runs for the side. Talking about Rajasthan Royals, Tom Curran scored 54 runs from 36 balls and remained not out Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson made way to the pavilion on a single digit. Thus, let's have a look at the tweets.

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid was damn right about the fielding of Nagarkoti - he is one of the best in India. https://t.co/56EVIxadkf pic.twitter.com/PrtT4Ppi5j — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 30, 2020

Harsh Bhogle

Not a bad day for young Nagarkoti! 2 wickets, a crisp boundary at the end and a seriously good catch. Hopefully he will continue to repay the extraordinary faith that @KKRiders have had in him — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2020

Shivam Mavi

Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi bowling out the batting lineup that dismantled the highest chase ever in the IPL is testament to KKR's investment and commitment to youth. Not to mention, Shubman Gill anchoring the 1st innings in routine fashion. The future is now. #RRvKKR — Umar (@Umar__A7) September 30, 2020

Last one

Varun Chakravarty the MYSTERY SPINNER 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Parco Folgore (@BadBrownSid) September 30, 2020

During the post-match conference, Steve Smith admitted that things didn't go as per plan for the Rajasthan Royals. The team is focusing on moving ahead quickly. Shivam Mavi was named the Man of the Match.

