Kane Williamson After New Zealand Thrash India to Win Test Series, Says '50 More Runs Would Have Made Things Challenging'

Kane Williamson (Photo Credits: IANS)

Christchurch, March 2: New Zealand came out with a brilliant performance in all the departments as they thrashed the Virat Kohli-led India by seven wickets in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval on Monday, thereby clinching the two-match series 2-0. Home skipper Kane Williamson admitted that if the visitors had managed 50 more runs, the outcome would have been different.

"It's an outstanding performance. I sort of said it recently but I don't think the result reflected how competitive the match was. Perhaps another 50 more runs from India's perspective would have made it quite a balanced-looking match," Williamson said at the post-match press conference. India vs South Africa ODI Series 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of IND vs SA.

"Both games were a really good balance in terms of the surface between bat and ball and runs were quite tough to come by. You had to have a little bit of fortune go your way and then try and put a bit of pressure on the bowlers first. A great performance over the last two games from the guys," he added.

Explaining about the second Test, the Kiwi skipper said: "I guess you look at the surfaces and they both were perhaps seam-bowler friendly. But as a batting unit as well, the contributions that were made to get us to parity in the first innings of this game and in Wellington to get competitive totals on the board on these surfaces were really pleasing to see."

India, after winning the five-match T20I series 5-0, failed to score any win in the next five matches they played on the tour (three ODIs and two Test matches). Virat Kohli-Led Indian Cricket Team Brutally Trolled by Netizens After Facing 2-0 Series Whitewash Vs New Zealand in Tests.

Kohli's men, despite the whitewash, stay at the top of the table in the ICC World Test Championship with 360 points. New Zealand, on the other hand, have moved on to the third spot with 180 points.