Kane Williamson Catch Video: NZ Star Takes Stunner to Dismiss Ben Stokes in Lord's Test

New Zealand's fielding maestro Kane Williamson conjured a sensational one-handed catch at third slip to send a struggling Ben Stokes back to the pavilion, highlighting a dominant opening day for the Blackcaps in the first Test against England at Lord's. The dismissal of the England captain, playing on his 35th birthday, was a key moment as the hosts limped to 118/8 before rain and bad light brought an early end to proceedings. Why England Players Are Wearing Black Armbands in Lord's Test vs New Zealand?

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast skies, a decision that paid rich dividends as England's top order crumbled. Debutant Emilio Gay (8) fell to Kyle Jamieson, nicking to first slip, while Ben Duckett (19) and Jacob Bethell (6) also departed cheaply.

New Zealand's pace attack, spearheaded by the returning Kyle Jamieson and the impressive Will O'Rourke and Nathan Smith, exploited the conditions expertly. Jamieson, making his first Test appearance since February 2024, was particularly potent, claiming four wickets for 50 runs. The lanky pacer accounted for Jamie Smith (1) before delivering the crucial blow to Ben Stokes.

Stokes, attempting to rebuild England's innings, managed just 12 runs from 23 balls. He pushed defensively at a length delivery from Jamieson, only for Williamson to dive low and to his right at third slip, clutching the ball cleanly with one hand just above the turf. This breathtaking effort left England reeling at 94/6 and underscored New Zealand's sharp fielding throughout the day. England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st Test 2026.

Kane Williamson Catch Video

England captain Ben Stokes is out for 12, leaving England 94-6 🚨 pic.twitter.com/mAv2TjJmsG — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 4, 2026

Another Angle of the Catch

Kane Williamson takes a brilliant catch at the slip 🫡pic.twitter.com/7ffe3jollY — Qamar (@Qamar5618) June 4, 2026

England's Batting Woes Continue

Despite Harry Brook's entertaining half-century (56), England's batting lineup struggled to cope with the relentless Kiwi attack. The home side, looking to rebound from a chastening 4-1 Ashes defeat, found themselves in familiar trouble, with only 45 minutes and 10 overs of action possible in the morning session due to rain. England's total of 24 runs after 10 overs was their lowest since Brendon McCullum took charge in 2022.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).