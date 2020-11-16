Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be getting a new champion as Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are locking horns in the finals of HBL PSL 2020. The encounter takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on November 17 (Tuesday). Both teams had a similar campaign in the season and must leave no stones unturned to lift the elusive title. Karachi – who qualified for the finals after defeating Multan Sultans in Qualifier 1 – got a three-day rest and must take the field with great confidence. On the other hand, Sohail Akhtar registered thumping victories in both Eliminators and will be determined to cross the final hurdle as well. Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020 Final.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for best picks and team selection tips for KAR vs LAH Dream11 then continue reading. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for KAR vs LAH PSL 2020 Finals. PSL 2020: Shahid Afridi Introduces New Helmet, Twitterati Rate it 'Dangerous.'

PSL 2020 KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Babar Azam

The Pakistan National Team captain has been in red-hot form lately and will be critical to Karachi’s triumph in the finals. Although Azam might not go after bowlers from the outset, his ability to play anchor knocks and enlacing scoring rate in the latter half of the game makes him a force to reckon with.

PSL 2020 KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Imad Wasim

Though the Karachi Kings captain hasn’t enjoyed a great campaign in PSL 2020, he played a crucial role in his side’s victory against Multan Sultans. He took a key wicket of Zeeshan Ashraf in that game alongside scoring 27 runs off 16 balls. With Wasim being an all-rounder, he should be inducted in your fantasy team.

PSL 2020 KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mohammad Amir

The left-arm speedster has a knack of performing in high-voltage games which makes him a must-pick in your fantasy team. As the Karachi track is known to favour the fast bowlers initially, Amir will be a potent weapon with the new ball while his ability to nail yorkers in death overs makes him a captain’s delight.

PSL 2020 KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mohammad Hafeez

Another all-rounder who deserves a place in your fantasy XI is Mohammad Hafeez. Continuing his stellar form with bat, the veteran dasher scored a quick-fire 74 against Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1, guiding Qalandars to a five-wicket victory. Although he hasn’t bowl much in the tournament, Hafeez can chip in with few handy overs.

PSL 2020 KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shaheen Afridi

With 17 wickets from 11 games, Shaheen Afridi is the highest wicket-taker of PSL 2020 and will like to extend his incredible run in the final match. As Babar Azam isn’t a lot comfortable against left-arm pacers, the 20-year-old must back himself to run through Karachi’s batting order.

Speaking of their earlier clashes this season, Lahore Qalandars won of the first game by eight wickets while the other encounter saw Karachi Kings emerging victorious by ten wickets. With history not differentiating both teams much, one can expect to witness a close contest.

